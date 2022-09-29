Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport

NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office.
The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
According to the sheriff’s office, Scialdone started punching the deputy in the face and body while he was serving the paperwork. Then when the deputy tried to place him under arrest, Scialdone allegedly took the microphone cord from the deputy’s portable radio and wrapped it around the deputy’s neck in an attempt to choke him.
Herkimer and New York State police were called to the scene to assist.
Scialdone was eventually taken into custody and charged with assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. He was remanded to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.
The officer had bruises on his face and neck as well as a cut on the back of his head. He was treated at a local hospital and released later that same day.