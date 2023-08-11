Herkimer Man Arrested Following Welfare Fraud Investigation

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- A Herkimer man was arrested after an investigation into welfare fraud.

The Herkimer County Sheriff Office Welfare Fraud Unit assisted by the Herkimer County Department of Social Services arrested Dean Aldi, 71, of Herkimer for grand larceny, welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing.

"Aldi fraudulently received in excess of $ 6,500.00 worth of benefits in which he was not entitled to receive over a period of 20 months," deputies said.

Aldi was arraigned in the City of Little Falls Court, and he was released on his own recognizance.

He's scheduled to appear in court at a later date.