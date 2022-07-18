Herkimer police investigating knife fight at Arc Park involving minors

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer police are searching for a minor who they believe was involved in a knife fight at the Arc Park on German Street over the weekend.
On Saturday, July 16, police were called around 6 p.m. regarding a group of juveniles fighting at the park. Police were also notified that a knife may have been involved.
By the time officers arrived, the minors had left the scene. However, officers did find a juvenile on Harter Street suffering from a cut to the shoulder. The minor was taken by MOVAC to Bassett Health Center in Little Falls to be treated. The juvenile and a parent were advised by police to stop by the station after the hospital to provide a statement about the incident.
As of 10 a.m. on Sunday, police had not heard from the minor or the parent, and neither returned calls from officers.
Herkimer police are asking anyone with information about the fight to call 315-866-4330 or message the department through Facebook.