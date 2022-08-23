Herkimer woman accused of stealing $50K from employer by altering payroll, bank statements

UTICA, N.Y. – A Herkimer woman is charged after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from her employer over a three-year period.
Utica police were contacted by a local engineering firm in April after noticing suspicious inconsistencies with their finances during an annual evaluation.
The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.
Through financial institution subpoenas, forensic accounting and reviews of real and altered bank statements, investigators determined an employee had stolen more than $50,000.
Diana Gacek, 31, is accused of stealing from the company by altering payroll accounts, changing bank statements and issuing fraudulent checks over a three-year period.
Gacek was charged with second-degree grand larceny.
Police say she may face additional charges from the Oneida County District Attorney’s Office in this case.