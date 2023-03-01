Heroin, crystal meth found during traffic stop in Utica; 3 charged

UTICA, N.Y. – Three people are facing several drug charges after Utica police found heroin and crystal methamphetamine during a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
The vehicle was stopped on the 600 block of Bleecker Street around 1:40 a.m. for a traffic violation.
Police say the driver, 39-year-old Michael Dyer, of Remsen, was driving with a suspended license and had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest from Oneida County Family Court.
He was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.
As officers spoke with the other two people in the vehicle, they noticed the backseat passenger was reaching for his pockets. They also saw a clear, knotted baggie of suspected drugs at his feet.
The passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Williams, of Blossvale, was ordered from the vehicle after officers saw the baggie, which they believed contained narcotics.
Williams and the other passenger, 32-year-old Brittany Lopez, of Remsen, got out of the vehicle and officers conducted a search. Police say multiple other baggies were found containing what appeared to be crystal meth.
The drugs were tested and confirmed to be heroin and methamphetamine.
In total, 130 grams of meth and 50 grams of heroin were seized.
All three suspects were charged with six counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, including third-degree, indicating the intent to sell.