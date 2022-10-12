 Skip to main content
Homeless man accused of trying to steal catalytic converter from vehicle at Oneonta dealership

  • Updated
Arrest handcuffs

Associated Press

ONEONTA, N.Y. – A homeless man was arrested in Oneonta last week for allegedly trying to steal the catalytic converter from a vehicle at Certified Auto.

New York State Police were called to a reported theft in progress at the dealership on Oct. 7. There police found an employee holding down 31-year-old Jesse Sklenarik after he was allegedly seen trying to cut the converter out of a vehicle on the property.

Sklenarik was arrested and charged with attempted petit larceny. He was released with an appearance ticket and is due back in court on Oct. 18.

