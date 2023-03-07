Homeless man allegedly gets physical with deputy during arrest

UTICA, N.Y. – A homeless man was arrested in Utica last week after allegedly getting physical with an Oneida County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was trying to place him under arrest.
Deputies were trying to arrest 26-year-old Alexander Makley at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica around 10:30 a.m. on March 3 when he made physical contact with one of the deputies.
He was eventually taken into custody and charged with resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental administration. He was also charged with harassment for the incident with the deputy.
The deputy was not hurt.