Homeless man charged after threatening to shoot people in parking lot of Oneida County Office Building

UTICA, N.Y. – A homeless man in Utica was arrested Friday after threatening to pull out a gun in the employee parking lot of the county office building.
According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, 48-year-old Fernando Guantero was walking in the lot around 8:25 a.m. shirtless, screaming obscenities and threatening to pull out a gun and shoot people.
An off-duty deputy was in the lot about to report to work when he noticed Guantero and started monitoring his actions while waiting for backup.
During that time, another county employee drove past Guantero, who Maciol says rushed the employee and started threatening him as he was trying to get out of his vehicle.
Deputies intervened and detained Guantero. They checked to see if the suspect had a gun and did not find any weapons. Deputies also searched an area Guantero was known to frequent to look for weapons and did not find any.
However, Guantero was arrested and charged with physical menacing, harassment and disorderly conduct.
He was issued an appearance ticket and released.