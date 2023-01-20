Homeless man suspected of trying to enter local school building in custody on other warrants

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The homeless man accused of trying to enter the New York Mills school building earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to Police Chief Robert Frankland.
John Becker allegedly tried to get inside the school three separate times on Tuesday, forcing officials to issue a lockout.
Frankland says Becker was arrested on existing warrants from unrelated incidents, but police are working with the district attorney’s office regarding charges from the incident at the school.
Becker’s existing charges include burglary, menacing, criminal contempt, criminal osbtruction of breathing and criminal possession of a weapon.