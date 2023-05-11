 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homeless woman accused of setting fire at Oneida County Office Building

  • Updated
  • 0
Maria Cancel

UTICA, N.Y. – A homeless woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly setting a fire at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica.

The fire was discovered around 4 p.m. when smoke was seen coming from the ladies' room.

When deputies arrived, they found a fire in a garbage receptacle and were able to quickly extinguish it.

Following an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Maria Cancel. She was found near Steuben Park and arrested.

Cancel was charged with fifth-degree arson and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you