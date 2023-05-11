Homeless woman accused of setting fire at Oneida County Office Building

UTICA, N.Y. – A homeless woman was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly setting a fire at the Oneida County Office Building in Utica.
The fire was discovered around 4 p.m. when smoke was seen coming from the ladies' room.
When deputies arrived, they found a fire in a garbage receptacle and were able to quickly extinguish it.
Following an investigation, deputies identified the suspect as 22-year-old Maria Cancel. She was found near Steuben Park and arrested.
Cancel was charged with fifth-degree arson and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.