Human trafficking investigation in Frankfort

Around 3:30 Friday afternoon, a series of marked & unmarked State Police and Frankfort Police cars pulled into Gina DM Spa, on East Main Street, in Frankfort.
"The New York State Police, partnering with Frankfort PD, along with our uniformed force, our violent gangs narcotics enforcement team and our community stabilization unit, are investigating a complaint of human trafficking and prostitution that was being operated out of the Gina DM Spa," said NYS Police Captain, Jason Place.
Captain Place says anyone who believes prostitution is a victimless crime is being misled by a lack of complete knowledge.
"People who generally feel that way don't have an intimate knowledge of what is actually happening here," says Captain Place. "A lot of times these women, they're sold one story, a bill of good, right? They're brought into this lifestyle and realize they don't have a choice. They cannot leave, they're being watched 24/7, they're being held captive 24/7. "
Frankfort Police say the cooperation of State Police is invaluable in stopping the activity they believe was happening at the East Main Street business.
"A small agency like ours in a small town where everyone knows everybody makes something like this, investigating, for us, hard. So, luckily State Police, Captain Place, reached out to us," said Frankfort Police Chief, Matt Palumbo.
State Police could only say there were several arrests. The charges, as of right now: prostitution- a misdemeanor- and unauthorized business practice- a felony. There could be more charges.