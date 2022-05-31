Ilion man accused of assaulting girlfriend, threatening her with knife

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – An Ilion man is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face and threatening her with a knife at a home in the town of Western.
Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Evans Road around 11:30 p.m. on May 28 where they found the injured woman. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the woman’s boyfriend, later identified as 47-year-old Mark Brough, fled the scene before authorities arrived.
Brough was found and arrested in Ilion the following day. He was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.
He was arraigned and has been released.