Ilion man accused of possessing 860 grams of 'bath salts' with intent to distribute

ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Thursday, admitting he had 860 grams of “bath salts” that he planned to sell.
According to the US Department of Justice, 32-year-old Jordan Burks, also known as “Justin Burts,” admitted that back in January he had 454 grams of alpha-Pyrrolidinohexiophenone, three digital scales, and $19,393 in cash at his home.
Burks admitted that he planned to sell the bath salts, and also told federal prosecutors that five packages of bath salts that were seized by police between October 2021 and January 2022 were supposed to be delivered to his apartment.
Burks faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million when he is sentenced in April of 2023.