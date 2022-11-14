 Skip to main content
Ilion man accusing of firing several gunshots in Central Plaza parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
Donnie Birdine III

ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting a gun in Central Plaza last week.

Ilion police were called to the plaza on Nov. 7 after people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m.

Officers found several shell casings belonging to two different guns. No injuries were reported but a building was damaged.

Following the investigation, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11, and charged with criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Birdine was initially released on his own recognizance, but at the request of his defense attorney, bail was later set at $1.

The investigation is ongoing.

