Ilion man accusing of firing several gunshots in Central Plaza parking lot

ILION, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing felony charges after allegedly shooting a gun in Central Plaza last week.
Ilion police were called to the plaza on Nov. 7 after people reported hearing gunshots around 8 p.m.
Officers found several shell casings belonging to two different guns. No injuries were reported but a building was damaged.
Following the investigation, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested on Friday, Nov. 11, and charged with criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Birdine was initially released on his own recognizance, but at the request of his defense attorney, bail was later set at $1.
The investigation is ongoing.