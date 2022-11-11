Ilion man facing several charges stemming from shots-fired investigation in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – An Ilion man is facing gun possession charges following a shots-fired investigation in Mohawk that started in August.
Mohawk police launched the investigation on Aug. 5 after shots were fired during an incident on Columbia Street.
On Friday, 21-year-old Donnie Birdine III was arrested in connected with the incident and charged with attempted robbery, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, menacing with a weapon and criminal mischief.
Birdine was arraigned and remanded to the Herkimer County jail on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.
Herkimer police assisted with the arrest.