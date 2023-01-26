Ilion man sentenced for failing to update sex offender registration, fleeing to South Carolina while on parole

A man from Herkimer County was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for failing to update his sex offender registration after a rape conviction.
Eric L. Henderson, of Ilion, was convicted of third-degree rape in 2020 and was released in May 2021. His victim was 15 years old.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Henderson failed to update his registration when he was released and then cut off contact with his parole officer and fled to South Carolina.
The DOJ says sex offenders are responsible for adding themselves to the registry and keeping it updated.
Henderson was located by the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force in October of 2021 and arrested.
Henderson will be on parole for five years after he is released from prison.