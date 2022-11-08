Ilion police investigating after shots fired at Central Plaza

ILION, N.Y. – Ilion police are investigating after shots were fired in the Central Plaza parking lot Monday night.
Police say they received calls about gunshots around 8 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found damage to two buildings and two shell casings.
Police have roped off the parking lot behind the post office so they can continue to investigate and ask that cars and pedestrians avoid this area until at least noon on Tuesday.
Any witnesses with information that may help with the investigation can reach Ilion police at 315-894-9911.