Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks

UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the law office where she worked over the past year.
The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
According to the Criminal Investigations Division, 42-year-old Karen Durant, of Ilion, intentionally altered her salary so she would be paid “bonuses” in her paychecks.
Durant was arrested and charged with third-degree grand larceny and falsifying business records.