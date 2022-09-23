Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza.
Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above .08% and failing to obey a traffic control device.
Stumpf was released with an appearance ticket.