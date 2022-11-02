Inmate at CNY Psychiatric Center charged in fellow inmate's death

MARCY, N.Y. – An inmate at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy has been indicted for the death of another inmate.
According to New York State Police, 34-year-old Terance Blackman punched 37-year-old Anthony Diaz in the head while fighting over a salt shaker in November of 2021.
Diaz was hospitalized after the assault and eventually died from his injuries on Nov. 24, 2021.
Following an autopsy, Diaz’s death was ruled a homicide and a grand jury convened in late September of this year to determine charges.
Blackman was charged with criminally negligent homicide as well as two counts of assault related to a separate incident where he attacked a staff member days after his fight with Diaz.
Blackman was arraigned in Oneida County Court on Monday and then remanded to the Elmira Correctional Facility.