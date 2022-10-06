Inmate at Oneida County jail attacks corrections officer with spork, punches another

UTICA, N.Y. – An inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility has attacked two corrections officers over the past two weeks, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
Maciol says 29-year-old Raheem Thompson, of Utica, punched an officer several times in the head and upper body on Sept. 22. Then on Oct. 3, Thompson allegedly attacked another officer with a plastic spork.
According to Maciol, the injuries were not severe enough to warrant assault charges, so Thompson was charged with two counts of attempted assault.
Thompson was already being held at the jail on charges of assault, criminal contempt and criminal mischief related to a separate incident.
Thompson was arraigned and remanded back to jail.