Inmate Attack at Mohawk Correctional Facility—Two Officers Treated at Local Hospital

ROME, N.Y. -- An inmate at Mohawk Correctional Facility allegedly attacked two officers last week, which sent the two to a local hospital.
According to officers, the 44-year-old inmate, now serving a third term in state prison, was yelling about needing medication when the two officers responded.
When one of the officers approached the inmate, "the inmate lunged off his bed and struck the officer multiple times in the head and face," police said.
The second officer entered and grabbed the inmate in a body hold, forcing the inmate to the ground.
"The inmate remained combative on the floor. Both officers were able to gain control after a brief struggle, force the inmate’s arms behind his back and apply handcuffs. Once in handcuffs, the inmate became compliant," officials said.
The first officer assaulted sustained a hand injury, scratched and an abrasion.
The second officer had hand, wrist and elbow injuries.
Both were treated at the facility and then transported to Oneida Hospital of further treatment.
According to officers, "The inmate is serving a 50-year-to-life sentence after being convicted on two counts of Murder 2nd, Arson 1st and Burglary 1st in Chautauqua County in 2015. The inmate, along with three other men, beat and stabbed a couple in their home, brought them down to the basement before setting it on fire in 2013."
The inmate served two other prison stints in 1996 and 2008.
Bryan Hluska, New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association Central Region vice president, said that "this was a violent, unprovoked attack on two officers who were simply responding to the inmate’s yelling and were attempting to calm him down."
"This is another example of the violent inmate population that exists in our medium security prisons. This inmate will serve the rest of his life in prison for the vicious attack and murder of a couple in 2013. Yet, with no disciplinary system remaining as a result of the HALT Act, there is little or no deterrent from him attacking staff again. Literally, staff are like sitting ducks when an inmate, like this one at Mohawk, decides to not follow the rules and becomes violent, knowing there are no ramifications for their actions," Hluska said.
A name was not included in the release for the incident.