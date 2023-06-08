 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Inmates get creative smuggling contraband into Oneida County Jail

  • Updated
  • 0

OCJ inmates get creative with contraband

Since January, the Oneida County Jail has had 26 reportable contraband incidents, serious enough to have to inform the Commission of Corrections.

"That's a significant number for us. We've never dealt with that before," says Sheriff, Robert Maciol.

Before Covid, visitation with a dash of romance was the preferred way to sneak contraband in the jail.

"New York State, in particular, is one of only two states left in the entire country where, when you visit a loved one in a correctional facility, you're allowed to kiss them on the lips. Contraband is passed many times," says the Sheriff.

Covid curtailed kissing for a while. Then, mail became the contraband train.

"So, when you open the mail, you wouldn't see anything. It was a letter, it was an article they copied for their loved one to read, whatever the case may be, but now, the actual substance has been sprayed on the paper and dried before being sent in the mail, so now, you've got the issue where the inmate would be smoking or / consuming the paper," says Sheriff Maciol.

So they started photocopying mail, putting the original in the inmates personal property, and giving them a photocopy. But again, the inmates evolved.

"Lo and behold, the next thing that we're dealing with....we're receiving packages, books, from a legitimate book vendor...and there's contraband inside the books," said Maciol. "We're receiving packages, books, from a legitimate book vendor...and there's contraband inside the books."

Normally, jail staff wouldn't question a package coming from a well-known, reputable bookstore or retail store. But they say inmates, or more specifically, their loved ones, found a way to enlist the help of those stores getting contraband in the jail...without the store staff knowing it.

"Whatever book they wanna buy, they take it off the shelf, they take the contraband, whether it's physically inserting contraband in the book, or whether it's spraying the page discreetly in the store with the book, they then take the book up to the counter, they purchase the book and they tell the person, 'I wanna mail this book to my friend, relative, whatever, at the Oneida County Jail,'" says the Sheriff.

The result: no more packages from vendors.

"In the case of books, let's say, if someone wants to bring a book here to someone, we're gonna have a set time where they can come to the facility, they can drop off their book, we're gonna get their name, their address, get all their information from them, the person that's delivering it, were gonna hold them here while we check that package to make sure there's nothing in it," says Sheriff Maciol.

