Investigation into Assault on 2 COs by OC Jail Inmate Leads to Arrest

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- A Utica man was arrested after an investigation into an assault on two correctional officers by an inmate at the Oneida County Jail.
"Francisco J. Esmurria II, 27, an inmate at the Oneida County Correctional Facility, was arrested on charges related to an assault incident that occurred on August 11, 2023," the Oneida County Sheriff's Office stated.
Esmurria was charged with assault and attempted assault.
"Esmurria will be at the Oneida County Jail awaiting arraignment," deputies said.