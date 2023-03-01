Investigation into loose horses in Otsego County leads to woman's arrest

LAURENS, N.Y. – An Otsego County woman is facing animal abuse charges after her horses were found running loose in the town of Laurens earlier this month.
The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office started investigating after horses were reportedly out loose creating a road hazard on Dec. 11, 2022.
The investigation led authorities to 34-year-old Ashley Williams, of Laurens.
According to the sheriff’s office, during the investigation, deputies learned the defendant was not providing proper food and drink to her animals.
Williams was ultimately arrested on Feb. 6 and charged with three counts of torturing or injuring animals and failure to provide proper sustenance under New York’s Agriculture and Markets Law.
She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.
The Susquehanna SPCA assisted the sheriff’s office with this investigation.