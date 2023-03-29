 Skip to main content
Jefferson County man sentenced for sending threatening letters signed as 'Chinese Zodiac Killer'

Jesse Bartlett

A judge sentenced a Jefferson County man to 16 months in prison Wednesday for mailing threatening letters to businesses and organizations across the northeast.

Jesse Bartlett, 46, of LaFargeville in Jefferson County, used the alias “Chinese Zodiac Killer” in threatening letters he sent to government offices, houses of worship, private businesses and media outlets, including NewsChannel 2.

The letters were sent throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont and Washington D.C. from April 2021 to May 2022.

In the letters, Bartlett wrote that he killed people, ate their flesh and intended to kill more people, including an unidentified bus driver. He signed them as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer.”

When Bartlett is released from prison, he will be on probation for three years.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Join Terrorism Task Force, New York State Police and the United State Postal Inspection Service.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

