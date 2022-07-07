Judge sentences Liverpool man convicted of manslaughter in fatal Boonville crash

The man convicted of manslaughter in a fatal head-on crash in Boonville in 2020 was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison Thursday morning.
Rakwan Marshall, of Liverpool, was charged with two counts of manslaughter following a September 2020 crash that caused the deaths of two women. Police say Marshall was trying to pass another vehicle on State Route 12 when he hit a car head-on in the other lane.
RELATED: Driver indicted in deaths of 2 women following head-on crash in Boonville
The passenger in the other vehicle, 42-year-old Cary Croniser, died in the collision. Marshall’s passenger, 19-year-old Yairis Brito, was hospitalized and died from her injuries nearly two weeks after the crash.
Marshall was sentenced to five to 15 years on each charge, which will be served concurrently.