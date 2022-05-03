Judge sentences man convicted of manslaughter in fatal Utica gunfight

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica man convicted of manslaughter in a fatal shooting on Howard Avenue in Utica in 2020 was sentenced in Oneida County Court Tuesday.
Charles Major, who was 20 at the time of the crime, was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in March in the death of Martin Martinez.
On Tuesday, the judge sentenced him to five to 15 years on the manslaughter charge, and 15 years on each gun charge. The gun charges will be served concurrently but consecutive to the manslaughter charge.
Police say Martinez was driving a vehicle when a gunfight broke out between his passengers and a group of people outside.
Martinez died at the hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
Major’s co-defendant in this case, Damian Alvardo, had previously pleaded guilty but requested last month to take back his guilty plea.
He was assigned a new attorney and will appear in court at a later date for the judge’s decision on the plea.