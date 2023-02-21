Judge sentences Marcy man to 30 months in prison for mailing threatening letter

ALBANY, N.Y. – A Marcy man was sentenced to 30 months in prison in federal court Tuesday for mailing a threatening letter to a woman after their romantic relationship ended.
Richard Hileman, 39, admitted to mailing a letter on Sept. 3, 2021, to a Ballston Spa woman, threatening her if she ended their relationship.
Hileman wrote, in part, “I have 2 different guns and a vest...” and “I told you before if you left me someone will pay people don't really know me once I set my mind it’s set if you contact anyone it will not be nice.” Hileman further wrote, in part, “...if you contact the jail or police your lovely kids won't have a mother I swear on my dead son they can't keep me forever I’ll get out one day.”
Hileman pleaded guilty to the federal charge in September 2022.
He will be on supervised release for three years after his prison sentence.