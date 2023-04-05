 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jury begins deliberations in case of Whitesboro police officer accused of misconduct

  • Updated
  • 0

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday in the trial of Thomas Scarafile, the Whitesboro police officer accused of harassment and official misconduct.

UTICA, N.Y. – Closing arguments finished Tuesday in the trial of a Whitesboro police officer accused of harassment and official misconduct.

Thomas Scarafile allegedly conducted unlawful surveillance of a woman he had previously dated and pulled her over after she left a local restaurant. He then called sheriff’s deputies to the scene, reporting a conflict of interest. The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated but the charge was later dropped.

Scarafile in court

The jury went into deliberation around 1:45 p.m.

A guilty verdict would require Scarafile to resign and never work as a police officer again. He is currently suspended with pay.

Scarafile was offered a plea deal last year but opted to move forward with a trial.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you