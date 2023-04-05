Jury begins deliberations in case of Whitesboro police officer accused of misconduct

UTICA, N.Y. – Closing arguments finished Tuesday in the trial of a Whitesboro police officer accused of harassment and official misconduct.

Thomas Scarafile allegedly conducted unlawful surveillance of a woman he had previously dated and pulled her over after she left a local restaurant. He then called sheriff’s deputies to the scene, reporting a conflict of interest. The woman was charged with driving while intoxicated but the charge was later dropped.

The jury went into deliberation around 1:45 p.m.

A guilty verdict would require Scarafile to resign and never work as a police officer again. He is currently suspended with pay.

Scarafile was offered a plea deal last year but opted to move forward with a trial.