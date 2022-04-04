Jury begins deliberations in Utica barbershop murder trial

UTICA, N.Y. – The defense and prosecution gave closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of Jaleak Scarborough and Hakim Muhammad, and the jury began deliberating.
The two are accused in the death of Lemeke Pittman, who was shot and killed at a Utica barbershop in May of 2021.
Witnesses testified to seeing a black man in black clothing with a gun enter and exit the barbershop that day. A third suspect, Christian Rodgriguez, also admitted to giving Scarborough clothes to help him avoid arrest.
The jury went home without reaching a verdict Monday afternoon, but will resume deliberations at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.