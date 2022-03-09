 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

* WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Madison and Southern Oneida
counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the afternoon and early evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see
the higher snow amounts...around 5 to 6 inches, while lower
elevations are expected to see around 2 to 3 inches. The steady
snow will continue until late afternoon and early evening
before ending.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Jury finds Utica man guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting on Howard Avenue

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – The suspect charged in a fatal shooting in Utica in December of 2020 was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday.

Charles Major was charged with the death of Martin Martinez, who was killed during a gunfight on Howard Avenue two days before Christmas. Police say Martinez was driving a vehicle and his passengers and a group of people outside were firing shots at each mother. Martin was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

Charles Major

The co-defendant in this case, Damian Alvarado, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the murder and will be sentenced on April 6.

Major is scheduled for sentencing on May 3. He faces up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and up to 15 years on each gun charge.

Recommended for you