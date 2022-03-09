Jury finds Utica man guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting on Howard Avenue

UTICA, N.Y. – The suspect charged in a fatal shooting in Utica in December of 2020 was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon on Wednesday.
Charles Major was charged with the death of Martin Martinez, who was killed during a gunfight on Howard Avenue two days before Christmas. Police say Martinez was driving a vehicle and his passengers and a group of people outside were firing shots at each mother. Martin was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.
The co-defendant in this case, Damian Alvarado, has pleaded guilty to his involvement in the murder and will be sentenced on April 6.
Major is scheduled for sentencing on May 3. He faces up to 15 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and up to 15 years on each gun charge.