Jury selection begins in vehicular manslaughter case

UTICA, N.Y. – The trial started Monday for a Liverpool man who was indicted after two people died in a head-on crash in Boonville in 2020.
Rakwan Marshall, of Liverpool, was driving on Route 12 on Sept. 12, 2020, when New York State Police say he tried to pass the car in front of him and hit a Chrysler Sebring that was heading in the opposite direction.
The passenger in the Chrysler, 42-year-old Cary A. Croniser, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Marshall’s passenger, 19-year-old Yairis Brito, went seriously injured in the crash and died at the hospital on Sept. 23.
Marshall is charged with manslaughter.
Jury selection started Monday.