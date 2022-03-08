Jury still deliberating in Utica murder trial

UTICA, N.Y. – The fate of a man accused in a Utica murder is still unclear after the jury went home Tuesday without reaching a verdict.
Charles Major is charged with the death of Martin Martinez, who was shot and killed on Howard Avenue in December of 2020 just before Christmas.
Utica police there was an exchange of gunfire between a group of people in a vehicle and a group outside of the vehicle before the driver sped off.
Martinez was driving the vehicle.
Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center where he later died.
The other defendant charged in Martinez’s murder, Damian Alvarado, pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced in April.