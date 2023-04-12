Juvenile allegedly throws rock at man's face, breaks his nose and eye socket

ROME, N.Y. – A juvenile in Rome is accused of throwing a rock at a man’s face, breaking his nose and eye socket.
The assault happened while police were investigating a large fight on the 100 block of East Bloomfield St. on Monday, April 10. Officers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.
According to police, the juvenile threw the rock at the 37-year-old man while police were investigating the scene. The victim went to a local hospital for medical care.
The juvenile was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned in Oneida County Court and released with an ankle monitor.
Police did not release the juvenile's name or age.