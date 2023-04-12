Juvenile allegedly throws rock at man's face, breaks his nose and eye socket

 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK INTO
THE EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and
dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with
any potential fire starts until early evening across Central New
York.

Relative humidity values are expected to remain between 20 to 30
percent across all of Central NY until early evening. West winds
increase between 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph until
this evening. Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out this
week, elevating the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn
permits are issued.

Rome police car

ROME, N.Y. – A juvenile in Rome is accused of throwing a rock at a man’s face, breaking his nose and eye socket.

The assault happened while police were investigating a large fight on the 100 block of East Bloomfield St. on Monday, April 10. Officers were called to the scene just before 7 p.m.

According to police, the juvenile threw the rock at the 37-year-old man while police were investigating the scene. The victim went to a local hospital for medical care.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He was arraigned in Oneida County Court and released with an ankle monitor.

Police did not release the juvenile's name or age.

