Juvenile charged following mugging of an 83-year-old woman

UTICA, N.Y. - A 17-year-old is charged after Utica Police say the juvenile robbed an 83-year-old woman in the parking lot of the North Utica Shopping Center.
Police responded to the scene around 5:19 p.m. on Saturday.
The 83-year-old woman told police a black male forcibly ripped her purse out of her hands and ran off towards Humphrey Garden Apartments. The woman was shaken up but not injured.
Police were able to identify the male suspect through surveillance video and determine he also lived at the Humphrey Garden Apartments.
The 17-year--old is charged with robbery.
The juvenile was issued an appearance ticket and released to his mother.