Juvenile facing felony assault charge following machete attack in Rome

  • Updated
Rome police car

ROME, N.Y. – A male juvenile has been charged following a machete attack in Rome last week that left a man with a serious leg injury.

The incident happened on Aug. 15 on the 700 block of East Dominick Street.

Police say two males assaulted the victim and one of them used a machete to cause the leg injury.

Witness told police the two suspects fled the scene in a red pickup truck.

Following an investigation by the juvenile aid and detective divisions, the juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, a felony. 

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely in this case.

