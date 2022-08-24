Juvenile facing felony assault charge following machete attack in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A male juvenile has been charged following a machete attack in Rome last week that left a man with a serious leg injury.
The incident happened on Aug. 15 on the 700 block of East Dominick Street.
Police say two males assaulted the victim and one of them used a machete to cause the leg injury.
Witness told police the two suspects fled the scene in a red pickup truck.
Following an investigation by the juvenile aid and detective divisions, the juvenile was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree assault, a felony.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely in this case.