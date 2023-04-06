K-9 helps locate suspect hiding in woods in town of Webb

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – Town of Webb police took a man into custody early Thursday morning while he was hiding in the woods after fleeing from police.
Just after 11 p.m., a call was made to 911 reporting that a man had broken a window and kicked in a door while trying to get into his wife’s home on Fletcher Road in the town of Webb.
When officers arrived, they watched 42-year-old John Hoffert, of Old Forge, run from the house into the wooded, marshy area between Fletcher Road and South Shore Road.
Hoffert, who was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Lewis County, evaded the officers until around 2:30 a.m., when he was located with the help of K-9 Winnie from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
Hoffert was charged with felony criminal mischief, criminal trespass, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon.
He was turned over to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on the probation warrant and will be appearing in Town of Webb Court at a later date.