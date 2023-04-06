 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 210...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday afternoon through
Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210.

* WIND...Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* HUMIDITY...25 to 30 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...None expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

K-9 helps locate suspect hiding in woods in town of Webb

Town of Webb Police

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – Town of Webb police took a man into custody early Thursday morning while he was hiding in the woods after fleeing from police.

Just after 11 p.m., a call was made to 911 reporting that a man had broken a window and kicked in a door while trying to get into his wife’s home on Fletcher Road in the town of Webb.

When officers arrived, they watched 42-year-old John Hoffert, of Old Forge, run from the house into the wooded, marshy area between Fletcher Road and South Shore Road.

Hoffert, who was wanted on a felony probation warrant out of Lewis County, evaded the officers until around 2:30 a.m., when he was located with the help of K-9 Winnie from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.

Hoffert was charged with felony criminal mischief, criminal trespass, harassment, resisting arrest and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was turned over to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on the probation warrant and will be appearing in Town of Webb Court at a later date.

