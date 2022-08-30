Kaitlyn Conley's attorneys file motion to overturn manslaughter conviction

Attorneys for Kaitlyn Conley have filed a motion to have her manslaughter conviction in Oneida County Court overturned.
Oneida county court judge, Michael Dwyer, who presided over the case, will consider the motion, which largely cites ineffective counsel.
The Oneida county district attorney's office has time to respond to the motion.
It will likely be several months before the judge hears from both sides and considers the motion.
After a hung jury in 2017 couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in Conley's murder trial, she was retried later that year and convicted of manslaughter in the death of local chiropractor, Mary Yoder.
Prosecutors say Conley poisoned her former boss.
She already lost an appeal, at the appellate division, in Rochester.
She's currently serving a 23-year sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.