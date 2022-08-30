 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Oneida,
Broome, southeastern Madison, southeastern Cortland, southeastern
Tioga, western Chenango, northwestern Susquehanna and northeastern
Bradford Counties through 600 PM EDT...

At 528 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Floyd to near Willet to Warren Center.
Movement was northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. Mesonet stations reporting strong gusts.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Utica, Binghamton, Rome, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Oneida,
Kirkland, Westmoreland and Kirkwood.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 between 31 and 32.
New York Interstate 81 between 2 and 9.
Interstate 86/Route 17 between 66 and 75.
Interstate 88 between 1 and 4.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Kaitlyn Conley's attorneys file motion to overturn manslaughter conviction

  • Updated
  • 0
Kaitlyn Conley

Attorneys for Kaitlyn Conley have filed a motion to have her manslaughter conviction in Oneida County Court overturned.

Oneida county court judge, Michael Dwyer, who presided over the case, will consider the motion, which largely cites ineffective counsel.

The Oneida county district attorney's office has time to respond to the motion.

It will likely be several months before the judge hears from both sides and considers the motion.

After a hung jury in 2017 couldn't reach a unanimous verdict in Conley's murder trial, she was retried later that year and convicted of manslaughter in the death of local chiropractor, Mary Yoder.

Prosecutors say Conley poisoned her former boss.

She already lost an appeal, at the appellate division, in Rochester.

She's currently serving a 23-year sentence at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

