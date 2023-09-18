Kernan Elementary School Burglary Suspect Found Hiding in Doghouse

UTICA, N.Y. -- An alarm activation at Kernan Elementary School led police on a chase for a suspect, later found hiding in a doghouse.
On Sept. 16, Utica Police were dispatched to the school on York Street at around 7:20 p.m.
When police arrived, they noticed a broken window on the north side of the building.
Upon further investigation, police saw a male inside the school.
The man ran and exited a doorway on the east side of the building.
"Officers went to the location where he exited and gave the male verbal commands to stop. The male disregarded the commands and began to flee through the yards," UPD said.
After a chase, the male, who is identified by UPD as Cody Kistner of Utica, was located hiding in a doghouse on the 900 block of Lenox Ave.
The 32-year-old is charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit larceny.