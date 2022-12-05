Lake Placid man allegedly steals over $5,000 in merchandise from Hannaford

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. -- On Dec. 3 New York State troopers arrested 35-year-old Vadim Bacsan, of Lake Placid, for allegedly stealing from the North Elba Hannaford for months.
Troopers responded to the store located on Hadjis Way and following an investigation learned Bacscan had been stealing merchandise from the store totaling more than $5,400.
Bacsan was arrested and charged with grand larceny. He was transported to the state police station Ray Brook for processing and released on his own recognizance.