Landlord-tenant dispute leads to man's arrest in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – What started as an argument between and tenant and landlord left one man under arrest in Utica Sunday afternoon.
According to Utica police, a landlord went to his property on the 400 block of South Street to collect rent from a tenant just after 1 p.m. on Sunday. When he arrived, he and the tenant started arguing, and another man came out from inside the residence and started threatening the landlord.
The man, later identified as 34-year-old Sean Geno, allegedly grabbed the landlord and ripped his necklace off. Geno is also accused of throwing something at the landlord’s car, shattering a window.
Police say Geno took out a knife and continued to threaten the landlord before chasing him down the street. The landlord was eventually able to get away and call 911.
After officers arrived at the scene and investigated, Geno was arrested and charged with menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.