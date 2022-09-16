Lee man accused of assaulting woman during domestic dispute

LEE, N.Y. – A man is facing charges after a domestic dispute in the town of Lee turned physical.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 32-year-old Josey Shultz is accused of assaulting a woman during the domestic incident, which happened last week.
Following an investigation, Shultz was arrested at his home on Sept. 12 and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and harassment.
Shultz was arraigned and held on $5,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.