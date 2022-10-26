Lee man accused of sexually abusing 4 young children over course of 5 years

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A man from the town of Lee is facing several sexual assault charges after allegedly abusing four children under the age of 11 for several years.
According to Chief Derrick O’Meara, director of the county Child Advocacy Center, an investigation was launched after a report was received in March of 2022 accusing 34-year-old Michael Provost of sexually abusing a girl under 11 over the past two years.
During the investigation, O'Meara says evidence was found that Provost abused two other girls and a boy, all under 11, over the course of the last five years.
A grand jury indicted Provost on the following charges:
- Eight counts of predatory sexual assault against a child
- Eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual act
- Eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse
- Two counts of third-degree assault
- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child
Provost was arrested on Wednesday with the help of the sheriff’s office’s warrants unit and the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
He was remanded to the Oneida County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.
The court has issued orders of protection for all of the young victims.