Lee man facing charges after trying to flee from car crash

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. - A Lee Center man faces charges after a crash in Westmoreland.
According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Department, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, 36-year-old Christian Kelly crossed the center line on Route 233 and ended up in the ditch.
Witnesses reported Kelly ran off after the crash. Police say Kelly was found in a wooded area not far from the crash scene.
Police transported Kelly to St. Luke's Hospital for cold exposure.
Kelly is charged with driving while intoxicated and issued several traffic tickets.