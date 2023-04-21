Lee man who sexually abused 4 children faces life in prison

UTICA, N.Y. – A Lee man was found guilty Friday of sexually abusing four children over the past five years.

Michael Provost was arrested in October 2022 and charged with several sex crimes.

On Friday, he was convicted of seven counts of predatory sexual assault and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

All of Provost’s victims were under the age of 13.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on each count of predatory sexual assault. Sentencing is scheduled for June 16.