Lewis County Drug Task Force makes arrest after meth found at home in Martinsburg

A Lewis County man is facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at his home on Route 26 in Martinsburg Monday morning.
Following a 15-month investigation by the Lewis County Drug Task Force, deputies and a K-9 unit searched the home of 29-year-old Tyler Moroughan around 5:30 a.m.
During the search, authorities say they found four grams of methamphetamine, digital scales with drug residue, drug packaging, a bludgeon and $100 in cash.
Moroughan was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a weapon.
The suspect was released with an appearance ticket but according to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is ongoing.