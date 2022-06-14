Lewis County man accused of biting woman on arm during domestic dispute

A Lewis County man is facing charges following a domestic dispute in the town of Watson late last week.
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on River Road just after 4 p.m. on June 10 for a report of a physical domestic incident.
The man and woman involved in the fight separated when deputies arrived at the scene.
According to the sheriff’s office, 39-year-old Randy Grimmer prevented the woman from calling 911 and damaged a vehicle door before biting the woman on the arm.
Grimmer was arrested at the scene. He is charged with two counts of criminal mischief and a harassment violation.
He was released with appearance tickets.