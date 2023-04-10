Lewis County man accused of stealing nearly $1,800 worth of merchandise from north Utica Walmart

 Skip to main content
A Lewis County man was charged with stealing nearly $1,800 worth of merchandise from the north Utica Walmart.

UTICA, N.Y. – A Lewis County man is accused of stealing nearly $1,800 worth of merchandise from the north Utica Walmart on April 8.

Chad Croniser, 35, of West Leyden, allegedly hid items in his cart and passed by the self-checkout without paying. The incident happened just after 6 p.m.

When police officers got to the scene, they were given a description of the suspect and found him in the parking lot with a cart full of stolen items.

Croniser was arrested and taken to the police station. When a full audit was completed, officers learned the items in the cart were worth nearly $1,800.

As a result, Croniser was charged with fourth-degree larceny.

