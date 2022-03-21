Lewis County man pulls out knife at Westernville legion, charged with menacing

WESTERN, N.Y. – A Lewis County man is facing charges after allegedly pulling out a knife at the American Legion Post 1846 in Westernville over the weekend.
According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the incident happened on Saturday, March 19. Maciol says 54-year-old Wayne Ernst, of the town of Greig, ran from the scene after threatening customers with the weapon.
The next day, Ernst crashed into a tree after leading members of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on a car chase. He was taken into custody, issued multiple traffic tickets and then turned over to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.
Ernst is charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon regarding the incident at the Westernville legion.